Moscow Demands Explanation From US Regarding Arrest of Russian National

The FBI has arrested 72-year-old Russian citizen Dmitri Makarenko in the US island territory of Guam on 29 December on allegations of illegally exporting military equipment.

"Our embassy in the US is continuing to seek consular access to Makarenko, which, in accordance with the bilateral Consular Convention, should have been granted before January 2", the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.



US authorities failed to inform Moscow within 3 days of Makarenko’s detention, the ministry added, stressing that Russia would demand an explanation from Washington on the matter.

The arrest warrant, issued by the District Court for the Southern District of Florida said Makarenko was indicted in June of 2017 for conspiracy to export defence articles without a license. The court document was filed with the US District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.