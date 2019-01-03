'You've Been Divorced': Saudi Women Will Now Be Informed by Text Message

In a country where women are still limited by the judicial system in many ways, a new regulation taking effect on 6 January will see to some power being given to wives divorced by their husbands.

Saudi Justice Ministry has reportedly issued a leaflet announcing the new measures, which will make it mandatory for Saudi women to be notified when a court issues their husbands divorce decrees.

Currently, Saudi men don't need legal justification to divorce their spouses and the breakup of marriage can take effect instantly.

According to a Saudi lawyer, Nisreen al-Ghamdi, some men register divorce deeds at the courts without even telling their wives.

The new regulation coming into effect on Sunday, will ensure that "any powers of attorney issued before the divorce are not misused," said Ms. Ghamdi.

Wowww that victory feeling! — Aysegul Ersoz (@ayshaysh13) January 3, 2019​

Over the past year, Saudi Arabia, a US ally, has introduced reforms to liberalize the country. In addition to recently lifting the ban on women driving, Saudi Arabia passed a new law criminalizing sexual harassment in May.