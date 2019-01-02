France Concerned With Mass Murders in Mali After Almost 40 Killed - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The French Foreign Ministry expressed concern on Wednesday over the situation in Mali, where almost 40 civilians were killed by attackers in the central Mopti region, which neighbors Burkina Faso.

"France is concerned at the increase in murders and serious crime perpetrated against civilians in central Mali over the last few months, which reached a new peak yesterday, with dozens of fatalities … France calls for a strong response on the part of the Malian authorities in order to ensure that these crimes are immediately investigated and that their perpetrators are prosecuted and punished," the French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Bamako must ensure the disarmament of all militant groups, the ministry noted.

The ministry's comments follow Tuesday media reports citing Malian authorities, that armed men have killed 37 Fulani civilians in a night raid. This is yet another case of clashes between the Dogon hunters and the largely nomadic Fula ethnic group.

Mali currently suffers from chronic instability and simmering ethnic conflicts. There are about 20 ethnic groups, some members of which are reportedly affiliated with global terrorist organizations. At the same time, violence rocks neighbouring Burkina Faso, where at least 13 people were killed in an armed attack, media reported earlier in the day.