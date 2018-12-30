WATCH US-Made F-18 Fighter Jet Get Hit by Lightning Bolt

A cockpit camera in a Kuwait Air Force F/A-18C caught the moment when a lightning bolt struck the jet’s canopy. A bright flash of light and a loud bang inside the cockpit visibly took the pilot by surprise, as he is seen ducking his head and touching the helmet.
VIDEO: Lightning bolt strikes a #Kuwaiti Air Force F/A-18 Hornet! pic.twitter.com/oBldSa1Tcf— محمد بن خالد (@MbKS15) 28 December 2018
In 1988, the Kuwait Air Force ordered 32 US-made F/A-18C and eight F/A-18D Hornets, with deliveries starting in 1991 and completing in 1993.
All comments
Show new comments (0)