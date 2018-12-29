Russia Will Defend Its Sovereignty, Stop Any Provocation Attempts - Moscow

The response comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russia to free the Ukranian sailors arrested during the Kerch Strait incident, as well as ensure the free passage of shipping in the Sea of Azov.

“We are compelled again to urge our partners to abandon the obvious 'double standards' and pay attention to the real problems and threats to European security and stability, created by their 'Kiev wards'", the Russian Foreign Ministry stated Saturday, stressing that Russia "to defend its sovereignty and stop provocation attempts".

The ministry added that Moscow regretted the accusations by Paris and Berlin of alleged human rights violations in Crimea, urging them to abandon double standards.

On November 25, three ships of the Ukrainian Navy breached the Russian border, entered Russian territorial waters that were temporarily closed, and began moving toward the Kerch Strait, which serves as an entrance into the Sea of Azov. The Ukrainian vessels and their crew were detained by Russia after failing to respond to a lawful demand to stop.