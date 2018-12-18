UNGA Approves Ukraine Resolution on Navigation in Azov, Black Seas

"The result of the vote is as follows: in favor — 66, against — 19, abstention — 72. Draft resolution [titled Militarization of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol (Ukraine), as well as parts of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov] is adopted," a UN official presiding over the plenary meeting announced on Monday.
Following the incident, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree declaring martial law in several Ukrainian regions located near the Russian border. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that the incident was a provocation prepared in advance as a pretext to introduce martial law ahead of Ukraine's presidential election.
READ MORE: Germany, France Tried to Ensure Presence of Observers in Kerch Strait — Merkel
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday Moscow was sure Kiev would continue provocations on the Russian border, stressing that he had information about Poroshenko planning a provocative incident for the end of December. The Russian foreign minister pledged a harsh response in case Poroshenko went ahead with the plans.
All comments
Show new comments (0)