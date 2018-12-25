Tornado Jet Fighter in Near-Miss With Drone Over Suffolk, UK – Reports

The jet was flying in formation north-east of the Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, performing a low-level manoeuvre.
The drone was carrying out an agricultural survey at a height of 100 meters. The pilot of the drone reported the incident, but was not required to inform Wattisham Airfield of his plans. He said that there was a high risk of collision.
Earlier, London Gatwick Airport was brought to a standstill due to two drones flying near the airport.
