Tornado Jet Fighter in Near-Miss With Drone Over Suffolk, UK – Reports

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), an RAF Tornado jet travelling at 832km/h came within metres of hitting a drone.

The jet was flying in formation north-east of the Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, performing a low-level manoeuvre.

The Civil Aviation Authority said that safety during the incident "had been much reduced".

The drone was carrying out an agricultural survey at a height of 100 meters. The pilot of the drone reported the incident, but was not required to inform Wattisham Airfield of his plans. He said that there was a high risk of collision.

Earlier, London Gatwick Airport was brought to a standstill due to two drones flying near the airport.