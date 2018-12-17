Merriam-Webster Names 'Justice' Word of Year for 2018

"Our Word of the Year for 2018 is justice. It was a top lookup throughout the year at Merriam-Webster.com, with the entry being consulted 74% more than in 2017," the company said in a statement.
"This year’s news had many stories involving the division within the executive branch of government responsible for the enforcement of laws: the Department of Justice, sometimes referred to simply as 'Justice,'" the publishing company noted.
Other words that saw a spike in lookups in 2018 included pansexual, lodestar, epiphany and laurel.
