Merriam-Webster Trolls Trump Over Spelling Errors in Tweet on 'Ability to Write'

In one of his latest Twitter posts, US President Donald Trump decided to brag about his tweet-writing style but made several grammar mistakes when focusing on his use of Twitter. Needless to say, the tweet was deleted shortly after publication.

Merriam-Webster Dictionary's official Twitter account has again made fun of US President Donald Trump's "ability to write" on the social platform.

This time, the dictionary mocked Trump for wrongfully using the words "pour over" and "best selling" instead of "pore over" and "bestselling," respectively.

'pore over' 🔍"to read or study very carefully"



'pour over' ☕️"to make expensive coffee"



'comb over' 💇‍♂️"to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) 3 июля 2018 г.

"After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!" Trump wrote in a tweet that was then deleted and reposted with the "pour over" error correction.

READ MORE: Twitter Lashes Out at Trump's Grammar After He Slams De Niro's IQ

Merriam-Webster has repeatedly quipped at Trump's grammatical mistakes and misspelling in his tweets, which included the US President repeatedly misspelling the word "hereby" which he has written as "here by."

Also, the dictionary mocked Trump's misspelled tweets during his election campaign, citing such "words" as "honer," "leightweight" and "chocker."