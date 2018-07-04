Merriam-Webster Trolls Trump Over Spelling Errors in Tweet on 'Ability to Write'

Merriam-Webster Dictionary's official Twitter account has again made fun of US President Donald Trump's "ability to write" on the social platform.
This time, the dictionary mocked Trump for wrongfully using the words "pour over" and "best selling" instead of "pore over" and "bestselling," respectively.
'pore over' 🔍"to read or study very carefully"— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) 3 июля 2018 г.
'pour over' ☕️"to make expensive coffee"
'comb over' 💇♂️"to comb hair from the side of the head to cover the bald spot"https://t.co/br20fgpmAb
"After having written many best selling books, and somewhat priding myself on my ability to write, it should be noted that the Fake News constantly likes to pour over my tweets looking for a mistake. I capitalize certain words only for emphasis, not b/c they should be capitalized!" Trump wrote in a tweet that was then deleted and reposted with the "pour over" error correction.
Merriam-Webster has repeatedly quipped at Trump's grammatical mistakes and misspelling in his tweets, which included the US President repeatedly misspelling the word "hereby" which he has written as "here by."
honer: one that hones (https://t.co/76PlKG8PA6)— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) 26 февраля 2016 г.
leightweight: We have no. idea.
chocker: https://t.co/geeDMqiS4D https://t.co/2km86hZAVQ
Also, the dictionary mocked Trump's misspelled tweets during his election campaign, citing such "words" as "honer," "leightweight" and "chocker."
