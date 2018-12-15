Bush Shoeing Anniversary: What Other Objects Have Been Thrown at Politicians?

Sputnik has compiled a list of videos featuring the peak moment, when a person’s criticism was directed at a politician or moves undertaken by him or her.
• The case of the Iraqi journalist and George W. Bush is perhaps the most prominent of all. After throwing the first shoe, Zaidi said to the US president: "This is the farewell kiss of the Iraqi people, dog”. Then he threw the second shoe and accompanied it with the following words: "This is for the widows and for the orphans and for all those murdered in Iraq”.
• However, Bush was not the only one to have been targeted in a shoe attack. In 2014, Hillary Clinton, the then secretary of state, dodged a shoe thrown by a woman at an event in Las Vegas.
• Former US President Barack Obama was taking the floor at a Democratic rally in Philadelphia in 2010, when a book was hurled at him but, in a streak of good luck, it did not hit him. Moments later, a man was arrested during the same speech, as he attempted to march past the president completely naked.
• German demonstrators meanwhile opted for something edible, eggs and tomatoes, to attack Helmut Kohl, the First chancellor of united Germany, and he notably fired back.
• Likewise, back in 2003, an egg was thrown at Arnold Schwarzenegger during his visit to the campus of the University of California. "This guy now owes me a piece of bacon”, commented the then Republican candidate for Californian governorship.
Russian and Ukrainian politicians haven’t managed to escape being targeted, either.
• One of the most controversial ones, well-known for his moody behaviour and straightforwardness, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia Vladimir Zhirinovsky was attacked with fermented cabbage, a much loved dish in Russian and Ukrainian cuisine, at a press conference in Kiev in 2013.
• In 2004, former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovich fell down upon arrival in Ivano-Frankovsk, arousing murder attempt suspicions, but it turned out to have been an attack… with an egg, hurled by a local student.
