21:29 GMT +330 November 2018
    Photographers take photos of debris believed to belong to the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370, in Putrajaya, Malaysia November 30, 2018

    Newly Found Debris Marks 'Massive Breakthrough' in Search for MH370 - Report

    © REUTERS / Lai Seng Sin
    The debris was reportedly recovered off the coast of Madagascar, and the families of the plane’s passengers now hope that this discovery will prompt the authorities to resume the search for the missing airliner.

    As the Malaysian government receives new pieces of debris allegedly belonging to the missing MH370 airliner, it turns out that one of the items “has a label on that could have only come from the plane,” The Daily Star reports.

    According to the newspaper, the debris was recovered off the coast of Madagascar and was to be handed over to the Malaysian authorities during a meeting between the country’s transport minister and relatives of the lost plane’s passengers on Friday.

    "Five new pieces have been recovered.  One of them has part of a label still readable," the relatives' spokeswoman Grace Subathrai Nathan said, describing the discovery as a "massive breakthrough". "We are hoping this will mean a new search is launched."

    Another relative also said that this development may well be "an opportunity to reopen the investigation."

    Grace Subathirai Nathan (R), daughter of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 passenger Anne Daisy, shows a piece of debris believed to be from flight MH370 during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 30, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Mohd RASFAN
    Grace Subathirai Nathan (R), daughter of Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 passenger Anne Daisy, shows a piece of debris believed to be from flight MH370 during a press conference in Putrajaya on November 30, 2018

    Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. An official investigation by the Malaysian government has failed to determine the airplane's fate without having discovered the crash site.

    Sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370
    © AFP 2018 / Asit Kumar
    MH370 'Hunter' Claims He Found 'Trails' in Cambodian Jungle Left by Boeing 777
    Australia, Malaysia and China called off their three-year joint search for the plane in January 2017 after failing to find any answers in the 120,000-square-kilometer underwater search zone that officials predicted would contain debris from the plane, which is presumed to have crashed somewhere.

    After the tri-country effort was called to an end, US-based company Ocean Infinity was contracted January 2018 on a "no find, no fee" basis for a three-month search.

    The company initially provided new hope for families, with its Seabed Constructor, deemed one of the world's most advanced undersea vessels, to be employed in the search.

