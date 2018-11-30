Newly Found Debris Marks 'Massive Breakthrough' in Search for MH370 - Report

As the Malaysian government receives new pieces of debris allegedly belonging to the missing MH370 airliner, it turns out that one of the items “has a label on that could have only come from the plane,” The Daily Star reports.
According to the newspaper, the debris was recovered off the coast of Madagascar and was to be handed over to the Malaysian authorities during a meeting between the country’s transport minister and relatives of the lost plane’s passengers on Friday.
"Five new pieces have been recovered. One of them has part of a label still readable," the relatives' spokeswoman Grace Subathrai Nathan said, describing the discovery as a "massive breakthrough". "We are hoping this will mean a new search is launched."
Another relative also said that this development may well be "an opportunity to reopen the investigation."
Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 with 239 passengers and crew on board disappeared from radar screens on March 8, 2014 on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. An official investigation by the Malaysian government has failed to determine the airplane's fate without having discovered the crash site.
After the tri-country effort was called to an end, US-based company Ocean Infinity was contracted January 2018 on a "no find, no fee" basis for a three-month search.
The company initially provided new hope for families, with its Seabed Constructor, deemed one of the world's most advanced undersea vessels, to be employed in the search.
