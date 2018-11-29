Canada Sanctions 17 Saudis Over Khashoggi Case - Foreign Ministry

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland announced that sanctions have been imposed against 17 Saudi citizens who were allegedly either responsible for, or linked to the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The ministry said that they would be banned from entering Canada and that their assets in the country would be frozen.
Previously, Germany and France imposed travel bans on 18 Saudi citizens over their alleged connection to the killing of the Saudi journalist.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
