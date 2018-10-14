Saudi Arabia Vows Response to Any Sanctions Over Journalist's Disappearance

In Saturday's interview with CBS, US President Donald Trump pledged "to get to the bottom" of the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, warning that if it turns out that Saudi authorities are behind all this, the US would inflict "severe punishment" on them.

Saudi Arabia has rejected "any attempts to undermine it whether through threats to impose economic sanctions or the use of political pressure," an official source was quoted by the country's state-run news agency SPA as saying.

"The kingdom also affirms that it will respond to any action with a bigger one," the source pointed out.

It also referred to the Saudi economy which the source said "has vital and influential roles for the global economy."

The remarks came after the BBC reported that the UK and the US are considering boycotting this month's investment conference in Riyadh, dubbed Davos in the Desert and hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman "to promote his reform agenda."

At the same time, he emphasized that Riyadh has been "vehemently denying" the allegations of its involvement in the Khashoggi case.

Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post, has been missing since October 2, when he visited the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, to obtain documents needed for his upcoming marriage.

