German Bundestag Delegation to Visit Crimea Next Year – Press Service

"Andreas Maurer told that the Bundestag's delegation plans to visit Crimea next year," the press release read.
Maurer noted that "representatives of the Bundestag will have the opportunity to witness the changes taking place on the peninsula and form an objective picture" of the situation.
The politician has met earlier with Russian upper house member Olga Timofeeva in order to discuss relations between Berlin and Moscow.
Despite the sanctions, a number of delegations from dozens of countries, including Germany, France and Italy, have visited Crimea. German business and political delegations have made repeated visits, one of which was in February by lawmakers from the right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD). More recently in August, a German delegation of politicians and businesspeople visited the peninsula to assess investment potential.
