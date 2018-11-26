UN Security Council Discusses Kerch Incident (VIDEO)

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that the Kerch Strait incident would be discussed at a UN Security Council meeting later in the day at Russia’s request.

The UN Security Council is discussing the Kerch Strait incident, a day after Russia detained three ships from the Ukrainian Navy that crossed the Russian maritime border, thus violating Articles 19 and 21 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Speaking at the meeting, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said that Ukraine violated key provisions of international law, including UN charters, during the Kerch incident.

The official further noted that Ukraine premeditated its recent provocation in the Kerch strait with the approval of its Western supporters.

"This provocation was preplanned, that is obvious. It was okayed by the Western states," he said at a meeting of the UN Security Council.

US Position on the Kerch Strait Incident

At the same time, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that the United States voiced its support for Ukraine after the incident.

"I make the statement on behalf of the United States, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. We stand united in opposing Russia's attack," Haley said. "We strongly support Ukraine sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders extending to its territorial waters. We express our deep concern over the incident which represents a dangerous escalation and violation of international law."

The US ambassador also said that she spoke earlier in the day with both President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo about the naval incident.

"This morning, I spoke with both President Trump and Secretary Pompeo, and my statement reflects the concerns at the highest level of the American government," Haley said during the meeting.

Russia's FSB security agency accused the ships of ignoring warnings to stop and manoeuvring dangerously. Ukraine's national security council responded by declaring 60 days of martial law, signed by the country's President Petro Poroshenko earlier in the day.

