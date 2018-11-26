Register
19:13 GMT +326 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The detained Ukrainian ships are delivered to the port of Kerch

    Kerch Strait Incident: Keep Calm and Blame Russia?

    © Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service
    Russia
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Russia has warned Ukraine against efforts to revise the status of the Sea of Azov in violation of international law, urging Kiev to refrain from attempts to unilaterally establish new state borders. Tensions climaxed on Sunday after Ukrainian ships entered Russian territorial waters. Here’s a timeline of the provocation by Kiev.

    Ukrainian Ships Violate Russian Maritime Border

    On 25 November, a trio of Ukrainian ships crossed into temporarily off-limits Russian territorial waters, moving from the Black Sea to the Kerch Strait, thus violating Articles 19 and 21 of the United Nations Convention of Sea Law. 

    READ MORE: Ukrainian Army Put on Full Combat Alert Amid Kerch Strait Standoff

    In a parallel development, another two Ukrainian vessels were heading “at full speed” from the port city of Berdyansk in the Sea of Azov towards the Kerch Strait, which the security service described as a zone where a “provocation,” organised by Kiev, was unfolding.

    Several Ukrainian warships crossing Russia’s territorial waters and attempting to pass through the Kerch Strait
    © Photo : Crimea's FSB Press Service
    Attempt to Avoid Election? Why Poroshenko Wants Martial Law Over Kerch Incident
    In a bid to halt the Ukrainian naval vessels’ attempts to pass through the Kerch Strait, Russia deployed its own naval assets, as well as combat aircraft, with Su-25 jets patrolling the area in the vicinity of the Crimean Bridge.

    As the ships approached the Kerch Strait, FSB vessels went on to pursue the intruders, who failed to respond to demands to leave the area and proceeded to make “dangerous manoeuvres,” thus prompting the Russian side to open fire.  The three ships were eventually detained and escorted to the port of Kerch.

    Russia Acts in Accordance With Int’l Law

    Reacting to the flagrant violation of key provisions of international law, the Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of an “unequivocal provocation” and aggression.

    LIVE UPDATES: Kerch Strait Incident 'Very Dangerous Provocation' — Kremlin

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also underscored the fact that the Russian border guards acted in compliance with international law to curb the foreign intrusion and protect the country’s territory from violators, who did not respond to any requests to withdraw from the area.

    Ukraine Accuses Russia of Aggression, Imposes Martial Law

    After calling on its allies and partners to provide military assistance to “deter the aggressor,” Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko signed a decree introducing martial law in the country that would be effective from November 26 to January 25, 2019. Besides the unfortunate call to arms, Kiev encouraged its Western partners to step up sanctions on Russia.

    European Union Weighs in – Russia to Blame… Again

    Although Ukrainian ships violated international law by illegally entering Russia’s territorial waters, the West, as is wont, was quick to blame the escalation of the situation in the Kerch Strait on Moscow.

    READ MORE: Kiev Urges Moscow to Return Servicemen Detained in Kerch Strait Incident

    UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who has developed a reputation for accusing Russia with an accuracy of ”highly likely,” joined President of the European Council Donald Tusk, who seemingly never kept his feelings for Ukraine inside himself, having even travelled to Kiev to mark the one-year anniversary of the 2014 Maidan revolution, in ”condemning” Russia’s “act of aggression.”

    British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, for his part, claimed that the incident showed Moscow’s “contempt for international norms and Ukrainian sovereignty.”

    Some European officials, including German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Austrian counterpart Karin Kneissl, called on both sides to de-escalate tensions – but at the same time seemingly focused on Russia:

    TWEET: "The situation is concerning. The Russian blockade of the passage to the Azov Sea is unacceptable. It is important to lift this blockade. We call on both sides to de-escalate”.

    Blaming all mortal sins on Russia and refusing to accept its moves has been a common phenomenon: even though 97 percent of Crimea’s population voted in favour of reuniting with Russia in a 2014 referendum, the international community has consistently neglected people’s will, refusing to recognise the outcome of the vote – and imposing more and more sanctions on Russia.

    Spike in Tensions

    Tensions in the maritime region of the Sea of Azov mounted this year after Ukraine detained two Russian vessels heading to ports in Crimea, which Kiev – and the majority of Western nations – considers to be Ukrainian territory.

    The detained Ukrainian ships are delivered to the port of Kerch
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    WATCH Ukrainian Ships Seized by Russian Border Guard After Kerch Strait Incident
    Describing the move as “maritime terrorism,” Russia increased patrols off the country’s Azov coast, which prompted Kiev to accuse Moscow of illegal searches.

    Last month, the Ukrainian parliament passed a draft law enabling Kiev to expand maritime controls over an additional 12 nautical miles off its southern coast, ostensibly to curb smuggling in the Black Sea.

    Most recently, Russia warned Ukraine against any attempts to alter the status of the Sea of Azov as inland waters shared by the two countries. Such efforts would be deemed as a violation of international laws, Moscow added, urging Kiev to refrain from any steps to unilaterally establish a state border in the Sea of Azov which Russia does not recognise.

    Tags:
    aggression, international law, accusations, violation, Kerch Strait, Crimea, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    The Distant Shikotan: A Tour of Russia’s Far Eastern Border Island
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse