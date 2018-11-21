Register
    In this photo released on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, missiles are fired from city of Kermanshah in western Iran targeting the Islamic State group in Syria.

    Moscow Can't Confirm it Suggested Lifting Iran Sanctions for Pullout From Syria

    © AP Photo/ Sepahnews via AP
    MINSK (Sputnik) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he could not confirm US media reports that Moscow had allegedly recently suggested Israel and the United States lift a number of sanctions from Iran in exchange for the withdrawal of Iranian forces from Syria.

    "Regarding the specific aspect of lifting sanctions in exchange for something, I can’t confirm it. There were close, but not coinciding with this idea, which did not develop. But we continue to look at what can be done in this area in conjunction with all the participants, all the countries that we are talking about now," Ryabkov told reporters in response to a relevant question.

    The statement was made after Axios reported that Russia allegedly turned to Israel and the United States with a proposal to lift part of the sanctions from Iran in exchange for the withdrawal of its troops from Syria.

    READ MORE: US Sanctions Iran, Russian Companies Over Alleged Oil Shipments to Syria

    Moscow, Kremlin view
    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
    Kremlin Not Commenting on Media Reports About 'Closed Door' Meetings Agenda
    The Kremlin, in turn, has refused to comment the reports, saying it doesn't "comment on the content of closed meetings with heads of other states."

    In October, Russian President Vladimir Putin questioned claims that Moscow was responsible for persuading Iran to leave Syria, while Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin praised Iranian military for actively fighting terrorism in Syria.

    Iran, along with Russia and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. 

