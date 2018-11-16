US Not Willing to Set Up 'Fort Trump' Military Base in Poland – Reports

WARSAW (Sputnik) – The United States is not eager to set up a military base, referred to as Fort Trump, in Poland, but its military presence in the European country is still very likely to grow, Onet reported Friday, citing sources.

Warsaw is ready to give up the preliminary concept of establishing the so-called Fort Trump base, but the two sides are still discussing the deployment of US arms and ammunition depots, as well as elements of its command and intelligence structure to Poland, according to Onet news outlet.

In addition, Washington reportedly has some conditions for increasing its military presence in Poland.

The reports follow a statement of US President Donald Trump at a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in September that the United States was considering establishing a base in Poland.

Trump also stated that Warsaw agreed to pay more than $2 billion toward the cost of the base. The Polish president, in turn, suggested that the base is called Fort Trump.