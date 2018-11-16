US Not Willing to Set Up 'Fort Trump' Military Base in Poland – Reports

Warsaw is ready to give up the preliminary concept of establishing the so-called Fort Trump base, but the two sides are still discussing the deployment of US arms and ammunition depots, as well as elements of its command and intelligence structure to Poland, according to Onet news outlet.
READ MORE: Polish Defense Minister Discusses ‘Fort Trump' at Pentagon
In addition, Washington reportedly has some conditions for increasing its military presence in Poland.
Trump also stated that Warsaw agreed to pay more than $2 billion toward the cost of the base. The Polish president, in turn, suggested that the base is called Fort Trump.
All comments
Show new comments (0)