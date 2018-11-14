Paris Visit Leaves Trump 'Frustrated', 'Itching to Make Changes' - Report

US President Donald Trump was left "frustrated" with his recent visit to Paris, a White House official cited by The Independent has revealed.
"He was frustrated with the trip. And he's itching to make some changes. This is a week where things could get really dicey," the official said.
According to the newspaper, Trump was also "plotting a shake-up in his administration", telling his advisers that he considers replacing Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and White House chief of staff John Kelly.
Following his return from Europe, Trump also blasted French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter, criticising his idea of establishing an EU army.
