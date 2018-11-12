Trump Accused Baltic Leaders of Starting Wars in Yugoslavia – Reports

US President Donald Trump reportedly made the mistake during a White House meeting with his counterparts from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia in April.

President Donald Trump appeared to make a geography-themed blunder, confusing the Baltic states with the Balkans, the French daily Le Monde reported.

According to the newspaper, during a meeting with Lithuania’s President Dalia Grybauskaitė, Latvia’s Raimonds Vējonis and Kersti Kaljuaid of Estonia, Trump went on to accuse the perplexed leaders of starting the 1990s wars that resulted in the collapse of Yugoslavia.

It took them some time to realise that he had confused the Balkans and the Baltics.

Le Monde suggested that Trump remained “apparently uneducated in the matter by his wife, Melania, originally from the former Yugoslavia.”

According to Le Monde, he also bemoaned Nord Stream 2, which envisages the construction of two gas pipelines that will bypass the nations entirely, running from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The Baltic states are not part of the project.

The epic gaffe has sent social media into meltdown, with netizens coming up with other hilarious blunders he could have possibly made:

It is not the first time that Trump has experienced troubles with geography: during a speech at the United Nations in September 2017 he heaped praise on the health care of a non-existent African country – Nambia.

“In Guinea and Nigeria, you fought a horrifying Ebola outbreak. Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient,” he told African leaders.

The White House later clarified that POTUS was talking about Namibia, not Zambia or The Gambia.