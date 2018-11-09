6.8-Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Arctic Ocean - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Friday in the Arctic Ocean, some 717 kilometers (445 miles) to the northeast of Iceland, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 01:49 GMT, some 119 kilometers (74 miles) to the northwest of Olonkin City, located on the Norwegian island of Jan Mayen in the Arctic Ocean. The island has no permanent population and Iceland was the nearest inhabited zone to the earthquake epicenter.

According to the USGS, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

No tsunami alert has been issued after the quake.