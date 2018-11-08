US Accuses Moscow of 'Aggression' After Flying Spy Plane Near Russia's Borders

Earlier, Moscow rejected US Navy complaints about a Russian Su-27 intercepting a US Navy EP-3 spy plane in an "unsafe manner."

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert has accused Russia of acting "recklessly in international airspace" over the Black Sea and called on Moscow to "cease its unsafe, irresponsible, and aggressive behavior" in a tweet Thursday morning.

Russia acted recklessly in international airspace over the #BlackSea. We call on #Russia to cease its unsafe, irresponsible, and aggressive behavior. https://t.co/u2YKqw1o2O — Heather Nauert (@statedeptspox) 8 ноября 2018 г.

The November 5 incident in question saw a Russian Su-27 fighter intercept and accompany the US Navy EP-3 in the Black Sea to prevent it from violating Russian airspace. The Navy later complained about the intercept, alleging that the Russian plane of "putting at risk pilots and crew" of the US plane and saying it did nothing to "provoke this Russian activity."

#BREAKING: U.S. EP-3 intercepted in the #BlackSea by Russian SU-27 putting at risk pilots and crew. #USNavy aircraft was operating in accordance with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity. — https://t.co/7xWaf3vmgc pic.twitter.com/eFhQGutZhr — U.S. Navy (@USNavy) 5 ноября 2018 г.

Russia observed at least four US spy planes and surveillance drones operating along Russia's borders on November 5, with another two flying near Russian bases in western Syria.