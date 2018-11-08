US Sanctions 9 Russian Entities, 3 Individuals Over Crimea - Volker

"These are sanctions on three individuals and nine entities that are supporting Russia’s attempts to integrate the Crimea region of Ukraine through private investments and private projects, or those who are engaged in serious abuses," Volker told reporters.
Earlier this week, US State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino noted that the US intended to proceed with new sanctions against Russia.
READ MORE: US Delegation Visiting Crimea Not Afraid of Kiev's Reaction or Sanctions
Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014 after 97 percent of the peninsula's residents voted in favor of the move in a referendum. The reunification was not recognized by Ukraine or Western states, which subsequently imposed economic and political sanctions on Moscow.
Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.
Despite the sanctions, a number of delegations from dozens of countries, including Germany, France and Italy, have repeatedly visited Crimea.
