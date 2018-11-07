Register
04:12 GMT +307 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Washington

    Trudeau Says Canada Could Ratify New NAFTA Even With US Tariffs on Metals

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    World
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Until now, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had insisted that the tariffs must be removed before the new agreement took effect.

    Trudeau conceded Monday that Canada might ratify the new NAFTA agreement — also known as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA — even if the US retains its tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

    Banderas de EEUU y México
    © AP Photo / Ivan Pierre Aguirre
    Mexico FM: New Agreement Designed to Replace NAFTA Will Not Harm Third Countries
    Speaking in an interview for CNN, the prime minister said that Canada still wants the tariffs lifted before the new version of the trilateral trade agreement comes into effect.

    "We would much rather have genuine free trade with the United States, so we're going to continue to work as soon as we can to lift those tariffs, but we're not at the point of saying that we wouldn't sign if it wasn't lifted, although we're trying to make that case," Trudeau said, noting that the US-imposed tariffs are "a continued frustration."

    When asked whether he trusts US President Donald Trump to stay true to the terms of the trilateral agreement, Trudeau avoided giving a direct answer, saying he acknowledges that every nation's leader has the right to prioritize their own country's interests.

    "Every leader has the job of sticking up for their own country, and they will do it in their own ways," Trudeau said. "I respect the fact that people have different approaches to it. My approach is to trust Canadians and deal in a way that is direct with other leaders."

    National flags representing Canada, Mexico, and the US are lit by stage lights at the North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, renegotiations, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Marco Ugarte
    NAFTA Replacement USMCA is Mere ‘Theatrics' - Professor
    In March, Trump imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imported from a large number of countries around the world, including Canada, Mexico and China. He has also threatened to impose new tariffs on foreign-made cars in order to balance the US' dramatic trade deficit.

    The United States managed to maintain more or less zeroed trade balance until the 1970s. In 1971, the Nixon administration stopped backing US dollars with gold, and almost immediately the trade deficit started to grow. Following a brief period of rise in the late 1980s, the deficit rose sharply in the years following the signing of NAFTA in 1992, and then immediately leapt even further after China entered the World Trade Organization in 2001. In 2009, the trade balance recuperated somewhat, only to continue on its negative slope. In 2017, the deficit was estimated at approximately $600 billion.

    Related:

    USMCA: New Name, Same Ole NAFTA; Kavanaugh Probe Day 1; Global De-Dollarization
    NAFTA Theatrics and the Coming Recession
    US, Mexico, Canada Reach New Trade Deal to Replace NAFTA
    US, Canada Reach NAFTA Deal - Reports
    Canada’s Future in New NAFTA Deal to Be Clear Within 48 Hours – Mexican Minister
    Mexico's President-Elect Not Ruling Out Trade Deal With Canada Instead of NAFTA
    Trump: 'No Necessity to Keep Canada in New NAFTA Deal'
    Tags:
    tariffs, trade, NAFTA, United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), Donald Trump, Justin Trudeau, United States, Mexico, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Ooh La La! A Sneak Peek Backstage at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    Midterm Mishaps & Mania
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse