Philippines Showing Interest in Buying Russia's Helicopters, Submarines - Rostec

ZHUHAI (China) (Sputnik) - The Philippines is showing interest in purchasing Russia's helicopters and submarines and Russia plans to participate in all relevant tenders, Viktor Kladov, the head of the delegation of Russian state corporation Rostec at the Zhuhai airshow, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"[The Philippines] is showing interest in helicopters and submarines. We are aware of their plans to create a submarine fleet. That is why they have an interest. We will actively participate in all tenders that will be announced," Kladov said.

Kladov recalled that earlier this year Russia for the first time took part in a defense exhibition in Manila.

China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition started in the city of Zhuhai on Tuesday and will last through Sunday.

During his visit to Russia in 2017, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte expressed Manila's interest in advanced Russian weapons, including helicopters, planes, as well as precision-guided weapons to help combat the terror threat.