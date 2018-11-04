Early Results Indicate New Caledonia to Remain Part of France - Reports

The French Pacific territory held a referendum with over 80% of New Caledonians casting their vote, the French newspaper Le Figaro reported earlier in the day.

According to early results obtained by New Caledonia TV, voters have decided to remain part of France, with 59.5% rejecting the proposition to become an independent nation after two-thirds of the votes had been counted.

About 175,000 people were eligible to cast their vote in the independence referendum at 284 polling stations. If a majority of voters do not support the independence bid, a new vote could be held in two years.

New Caledonia is a French island territory in the Pacific, located 18,000 kilometers (11,000 miles) from France. It has a population of some 269,000, with native Kanaks making up about 40% of the island's inhabitants.

