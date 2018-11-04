Early Results Indicate New Caledonia to Remain Part of France - Reports

According to early results obtained by New Caledonia TV, voters have decided to remain part of France, with 59.5% rejecting the proposition to become an independent nation after two-thirds of the votes had been counted.
About 175,000 people were eligible to cast their vote in the independence referendum at 284 polling stations. If a majority of voters do not support the independence bid, a new vote could be held in two years.
New Caledonia is a French island territory in the Pacific, located 18,000 kilometers (11,000 miles) from France. It has a population of some 269,000, with native Kanaks making up about 40% of the island's inhabitants.
