Russian Patriarch: Constantinople Appropriates Right to Convene Ecumenal Council

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople has no right to single-handedly convene an Ecumenical Council, as the church canons state no such power, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said on Tuesday.

"Patriarch of Constantinople has appropriated the right to convene an Ecumenical Council on his own accord, without relying on any church rules. It is not stated anywhere that he has such a right," the patriarch said at the eighth "Faith and Word" international festival of orthodox media.

Last week, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kiev Patriarchate (UOC-KP) head Filaret Denisenko said that the date to convene a new Ecumenical Council during which granting autocephaly to the UOC-KP was to be announced depended on Bartholomew.

© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko 'May Become Catastrophic': Serbian Patriarch on Constantinople Ukraine Decision

READ MORE: Russian Orthodox Church Demands Apology From Constantinople Amid Schism

Earlier in October, the Ecumenical Patriarchate of the Constantinople Patriarchate launched preparations for granting autocephaly to the non-canonical UOC-KP. In response, the Russian Orthodox Church decided to completely break the Eucharistic communion with the Constantinople Patriarchate.

The Russian Orthodox Church qualified the Constantinople Patriarchate’s move to revoke the 1686 act transferring the Kiev archdiocese to the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate as canonically void.

READ MORE: Orthodox Christianity: Civil War in the Church