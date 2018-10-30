Kremlin: No Threat to Idlib Deal, Turkey Puts Great Efforts to Fulfil Duties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - There is no risk to the Russian-Turkish agreement on Syria's Idlib demilitarized zone, with the Turkish side putting significant efforts into implementing its obligations despite existing difficulties, Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

"No, so far, we see no threat," the spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering the request to comment on Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem's statement claiming that the Turkish side was not fulfiling its obligations under the Idlib demilitarized zone agreement.

Peskov added that the shelling continued and "not everything was going according to plan."

"[Russian President Vladimir] Putin said that we understand it, because the situation is really very difficult. But the main thing is that Russia notes that the Turkish side puts significant effort into implementing the existing agreements," the spokesman said.

On Putin-Netanyahu Meeting

Speaking about the possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Paris, Peskov noted that the Russian president's schedule only envisioned a conversation with US leader Donald Trump yet, but added that Putin and Netanyahu could meet on the go.

"The schedule of staying in Paris only envisions one bilateral meeting yet, this is a meeting with President Trump, which is currently being prepared. Putin is also expected to take part in memorial events, where there actually could be an opportunity to have a quick word with other participants, including Netanyahu, on the go," Peskov told reporters when asked if a meeting with Netanyahu was possible.

Prior to the spokesman's comments, Israeli media, citing a high-ranking source in the country's leadership, said Netanyahu was interested in meeting with Putin in Paris on November 11.

On Merkel's Plans Not to Run for New Term

In addition, Kremlin spokesman said that the plans of German Chancellor Angela Merkel not to run for another term in 2021 are Germany's internal affair, but she will remain a vis-a-vis of Russian President Vladimir Putin until then.

"We have many common interests, and, of course, Angela Merkel remains President Putin's vis-a-vis, so they continue their work," Peskov said, adding that Merkel's intention to quit is Germany's internal affair into which Russia did not interfere.

On Monday, Merkel announced that she would not run for the leadership of her Christian Democratic Union in December elections and would not seek chancellor post or any other after 2021.

On Petrov and Boshirov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that he was unaware of the alleged detention of officials who divulged information about Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov whom the UK suspects of poisoning former Russian intelligence officer Sergey Skripal.

"No, unfortunately, I don't have such information, I can't tell you anything," Peskov said when asked if he knew that officials who had allegedly disclosed information about Petrov and Boshirov had been detained.

In early September, UK prosecutors charged Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov with the attempted murder of the Skripals. Prime Minister Theresa May said the two men were officers of the Russian military intelligence service GRU, but did not provide any evidence.