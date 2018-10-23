Khashoggi's Body Found in Well in Saudi Consul General's Residence – Official

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The body of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi was found in a well in the residence of the Saudi consul general in Istanbul, Patriotic Party (VATAN) leader Dogu Perincek told Sputnik.

"Reliable sources from the Istanbul security service told me that the body of Khashoggi was found in a well, which is located in a garden in the residence of the Saudi consul general," Perincek said.

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, has recently been working as a columnist for The Washington Post. The journalist was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

On October 19, Saudi Arabia, which has initially denied any involvement, admitted that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir expressed his condolences to Jamal Khashoggi's family, saying that the journalist's death was a "terrible mistake."

According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident.

Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.