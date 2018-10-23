Khashoggi's Body Found in Well in Saudi Consul General's Residence – Official

"Reliable sources from the Istanbul security service told me that the body of Khashoggi was found in a well, which is located in a garden in the residence of the Saudi consul general," Perincek said.
On October 19, Saudi Arabia, which has initially denied any involvement, admitted that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.
Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir expressed his condolences to Jamal Khashoggi's family, saying that the journalist's death was a "terrible mistake."
According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident.
Turkey is conducting a separate investigation into the journalist's death.
