Icelandair Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Canada - Reports

The flight was heading from Orlando to Iceland’s capital, Reykjavik when it had to change course, diverting to the airport of Saguenay, Quebec.

The pilots had to opt for an emergency landing in Quebec after noticing that a cockpit window had shattered, CTV reported Saturday. At one point, the plane had to make a sudden drop in altitude, descending 26,000 feet (almost 8000 meters) in just 10 minutes.

According to the Icelandair company, all crew members and 155 passengers were taken to a hotel, while the next plane will take them to the destination point later in the day.

Hi Solomon, Flight FI688 from Orlando to Iceland was on route over Canada when pilots noticed a crack in one of the cockpit windows. Following standard procedures, they diverted to a nearby airport in Bagotville. — Icelandair (@Icelandair) 20 октября 2018 г.

