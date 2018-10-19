US Navy Chopper Crashes on 'Flight Deck' of USS Ronald Reagan

The Ronald Reagan Strike Group is forward-deployed to the US 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region, according to a US Navy statement.

"A US Navy MH-60 Seahawk assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 crashed on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) shortly after takeoff at approximately 9:00 a.m. Oct. 19." a statement from the Navy's press service said.

The ship remains fully operational and has resumed flights.

"All injured personnel are in stable condition under evaluation by Ronald Reagan medical staff. While some personnel will be medically evacuated ashore, none of the injuries is life-threatening," the statement continued.

READ MORE: USS Ronald Reagan Strike Group Embarks for Patrol Mission

© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko US Warships in Philippines as Part of 'Continued Presence' in S China Sea – Navy

According to the press service, an investigation is underway to clarify the cause of the mishap.

US forces in the Indo-Pacific Command had earlier kicked off a combat training exercise for American troops around the Mariana Islands in the western Pacific.

In August, the USS Ronald Reagan participated in a round of exercises with Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Forces, the second such drills this year.