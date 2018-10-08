UK Agrees to Work With US to Prosecute Two Daesh Suspects Raised in UK - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom had agreed to work with the United States on the prosecution of two suspected members of the Daesh terrorist group* to appease Washington, despite objections to US potential use of death penalty, The Guardian reported on Monday.

The high court learned about the UK Home Office's motivation at a hearing on a lawsuit filed by the mother of El Shafee Elsheikh, one of the suspects, the local newspaper reported.

UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid reportedly decided not to ask the United States for the reassurances that the suspects would not face death penalty to avoid "political outrage" on part of Washington.

The lawyer representing Elsheikh's mother stressed that the decision of Home Secretary was against the advice of the Foreign Office.

The two suspected Daesh members that the states plan to prosecute have been identified as Elsheikh and Alexanda Kotey, raised in the United Kingdom.

Daesh is believed to have carried out almost 30 beheadings of US and UK citizens in the territory held by the terrorist group.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia