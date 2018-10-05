India, Russia Formally Ink $5.4 billion S-400 Air Defense System Deal - Reports

The delivery of the five advanced S-400 Triumf squadrons will begin in October 2020.
The deal has been signed despite the looming threat of US financial sanctions.
READ MORE: India to Convey to US Plans to Go Ahead With Purchase of Russian S-400 — Reports
In mid-July, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that Delhi and Moscow had reached the final stage in talks on the deliveries of S-400.
India earlier made it clear that US sanctions would not deter it from making crucial purchases from Russia. On July 13, during a media interaction, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman termed CAATSA as an American law and not a UN law and said that India would go ahead with the S-400 Triumph air defense missile systems deal.
The S-400 Triumf system is a next-generation mobile air defense system, which is capable of destroying aerial targets at an extremely long range of up to 400 kilometers (almost 250 miles).
All comments
Show new comments (0)