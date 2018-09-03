India to Convey to US Plans to Go Ahead With Purchase of Russian S-400 - Reports

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - India plans to convey to the United States at their first "2+2" ministerial talks later this week that New Delhi will go ahead with the procurement of Russia's S-400 Triumph air defense systems despite Washington's objections and sanctions threat, the Press Trust of India (PTI) reported, citing sources.

New Delhi, in particular, plans to ask Washington not to impose sanctions over the purchases of Russian air defense systems taking into account the long history of defense industry cooperation between Russia and India, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI).

"India has almost concluded the S-400 missile deal with Russia, and we are going ahead with it. Our position on the issue will be conveyed to the US," a high-ranking source told the PTI.

The US-India ministerial talks will take place on September 6 in New Delhi.

In July, Indian Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that talks between India and Russia on the delivery of the S-400s have reached a final stage. If the purchase contract is finalized, India will become the third country after China and Turkey to buy the Russian air defense system.

Later in August, US Assistant Secretary of Defense Randall Schriver said that the purchase of the S-400 air defense system was "troubling" for the United States for a number of reasons.

Shriver could not clarify whether the US government waived potential sanctions that would be applied under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) if India were to complete the purchase. However, the official acknowledged that India was a friend of the United States and New Delhi could make its own decisions.