18:46 GMT +304 October 2018
    Soldiers watch a US Patriot missile being unloaded in a Polish Army military unit in Morag, northern Poland. File photo.

    Polish-US Experts Group Begins Work on Potential US Base in Poland - MoD

    © AP Photo / Marek Lis
    WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish-US working group has begun studying the possibility of setting up a US military base in Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said Thursday.

    "The working group of experts from Pentagon and the Polish Ministry of National Defense has already begun work on details. [US] Secretary [of Defense James] Mattis also said that the US side is actively working on analyzing the details," Blaszczak said in Brussels after a meeting of NATO states' defense ministers.

    The Polish defense chief added that he had already planned a new visit to Washington, adding that the potential base had not been discussed with other NATO members yet.

    "This is a Polish-US project which is at the initial stage for now… For my part, there is a great interest. Three visits to Washington were about this, yet another visit to Washington will be about this. When we have reached common ground, then we will, of course, inform our allies," the minister said.

    US soldiers are pictured prior the beginning of the official welcoming ceremony of NATO troops in Orzysz, Poland, on April 13, 2017.
    © AFP 2018 / Wojtek RADWANSKI
    Official: Poland Wants to Locate US 'Fort Trump' Military Base on Eastern Border
    On September 18, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda that the United States was considering the establishment of a base in Poland. According to the US President, his Polish counterpart had offered to give more than $2 billion toward the cost of the facility, also suggesting that it might be called Fort Trump.

    Duda told the Sieci newspaper earlier this week that he first floated the idea of establishing a permanent military base with Trump on the sidelines of a NATO summit in July.

    READ MORE: Joke About President Duda Gets Polish TV Employee Fired — Reports

    Andrei Kelin, the director of the Department for European Cooperation at the Russian Foreign Ministry, told Sputnik that the establishment of such a base would be a breach of the 1997 NATO-Russia Founding Act, which forbids "permanent stationing of substantial combat forces" in eastern Europe.

    NATO Presence in Europe

    In the meantime, Panos Kammenos, the Greek defense minister, announced an opening of a new base during a meeting of the alliance’s defense ministers.

    "Greece is one of the countries that fully meets the requirements of the alliance… very soon an aviation training center [will be established] in Kalamata," Kammenos said, as quoted by the ministry’s press service.

    France's President Emmanuel Macron (R) jokes with US President Donald Trump (C) next to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as they arrive for the NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) summit, at the NATO headquarters in Brussels, on July 11, 2018.
    © AFP 2018 / Tatyana ZENKOVICH / POOL
    NATO Consensus: Italian Journo Explains How Europe is Selling Independence to US
    The minister underlined that Greece was "an oasis" of stability in the historically turbulent Balkan region.

    NATO has been significantly increasing its presence in Eastern Europe since the start of the Ukrainian crisis in 2014, using Russia's alleged interference in Ukrainian internal affairs as a pretext. Moscow has denied all accusations.

    Moscow has repeatedly voiced its protest over the NATO military buildup, saying that it will only undermine regional stability and result in a new arms race.

    Mariusz Blaszczak, James Mattis, Andrzej Duda, Donald Trump, Poland, United States
