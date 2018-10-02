Members of EU Parliament Discuss US Decision to Stop Financing UNRWA (VIDEO)

In January 2018, the United States withheld a part of $350 million in annual funds for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) after US President Donald Trump said that Palestinians lacked the willingness to hold peace talks with Israel.

In August, the Department of State said in a press release that the US would suspend its future contributions to the United Nations agency providing humanitarian assistance to Palestinian refugees.

© AP Photo / Peter Dejong Palestine Files Proceedings in ICJ Against US Over Moving Embassy in Jerusalem

A week later, the US State Department officially announced the closure of the Palestinian Liberation Organization’s (PLO) office in Washington, DC Monday, vowing to continue efforts in the peace process between Israel and Palestine.

UNWRA is funded by voluntary contributions from UN member states, and Washington is its largest single donor of financial aid. According to UNWRA data, Washington pledged almost $365 million in 2017, with the second largest pledge of $142 million coming from the European Union.