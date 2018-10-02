Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Hits Off Vanuatu Coast - USGS

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake has hit 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Port Vila, the capital of the Pacific Ocean island nation of Vanuatu, the United States Geological Survey stated.

There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties due to the earthquake.

No tsunami warning has yet been issued.

In August, a magnitude 6.7 earthquake hit the Republic of Vanuatu in the New Hebrides archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, as well as Venezuela, Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados and Grenada.

