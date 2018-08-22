Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Hits Off Coast of Western Oregon

No tsunami warning has yet been issued.
#Earthquake 6.0 of the coast of #Oregon #pacific #quake— Tamara (@TodayorTamara) August 22, 2018
Earthquake M6.0 — Off Coast of Oregon — Wed, 22 Aug 2018 09:31:47 UTC (04:31 CDT) — 10 minutes agohttps://t.co/u6y0Q5rKCH pic.twitter.com/u5X4rPwdLm
M6.2 — 265km WNW of Bandon, Oregon— World Earthquakes on the Map (@MapQuake) August 22, 2018
Mag: 6.2
Depth: 10km
Date-Time: 2018-08-22 09:31:47 UTChttps://t.co/JSpC5f8P6x#USGS #Earthquake #Oregon pic.twitter.com/RyG8X9I3jm
Earlier today a 7.3 quake hit Venezuela, Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados and Grenada.
A magnitude 6.7 earthquake has also hit the Republic of Vanuatu in the New Hebrides archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
