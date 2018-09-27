Register
    Paraguay flag

    Paraguay Regrets Israeli Decision to Halt Joint Projects Over Embassy Issue

    CC BY 2.0 / Tetsumo
    World
    MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - The authorities of Paraguay regret the decision of Israel to cancel bilateral cooperation projects following Asuncion's decision to stop relocating its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, Paraguay's Foreign Ministry said.

    "The government of Paraguay regrets that the foreign policy decision taken in a sovereign form corresponding to international law [the decision to cancel embassy relocation] will damage bilateral cooperation, which is a genuine expression of friendship among the two peoples and which remains unchanged from Paraguay's side," Paraguay's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    At the same time, the ministry noted that the Israeli embassy in Asuncion yesterday made a statement about the suspension of joint projects.

    "None of these projects are currently under implementation, and therefore it is wrong to talk about their cancellation or suspension," the ministry added.

    The Western Wall and Dome of the rock in the old city of Jerusalem
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Yourway-to-israel
    Israel Closes Asuncion Embassy as Paraguay Announces Plans to Move Embassy Back to Tel Aviv From Jerusalem
    Paraguay also reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the situation in the Middle East and supports the efforts of the international community to ensure full-fledged peace in the region, the ministry said.

    On September 5, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is closing its embassy in Paraguay in response to Paraguay reversing its decision to move its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

    The move came in response to Paraguayan Foreign Minister Luis Alberto Castiglioni's statement that Paraguay stopped the process of moving the diplomatic mission to Jerusalem, which was launched in May under the decision of the country's former President Horacio Cartes.

    Paraguay was the third country to announce the relocation of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after the United States and Guatemala.

    Tags:
    embassy, war on terror, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, Paraguay
