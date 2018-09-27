Iran to Keep Opposing Unlawful US Sanctions Destabilizing State - FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran will continue fighting unlawful sanctions imposed by the United States and pursue its efforts aimed at putting an end to Washington's destabilizing actions, Iranian Foreign Minister said.

"Iran will keep working with its partners to create new environment in which self-respecting nations can pursue own interests & int'l obligations. We will continue to work to offset unlawful US sanctions & irrevocably eliminate the destabilizing phenomenon of US extraterritorial laws," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on Twitter account late on Wednesday.

He pointed to Washington's commitment to destabilizing the international system stating that it was "unfortunate to see a US Administration with destructive unilateralism in its DNA abuse a multilateral forum to attack multilateralism."

According to Zarif, "the US is so devoid of credibility it’s been forced to hide behind procedure in order to avoid facing Iran at the Security Council."

On Wednesday, During a meeting of the UN Security Council, US President Donald Trump said that the United States would introduce even tougher sanctions against Iran.

Earlier this week, the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini confirmed that Iran was fully respecting the deal. Mogherini announced that the European Union would set up a special mechanism that would allow EU companies to continue trade with Tehran despite US sanctions.