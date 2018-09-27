US Base in Poland Will Not Improve Regional Stability – Belarus Foreign Ministry

MINSK (Sputnik) - Possible establishment of a US military base in Poland will not contribute to strengthening of the regional stability, and Minsk will closely follow the situation and adjust its policies in case if such plans are implemented, Belarusian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said on Thursday.

"In the world of modern technologies, including in the military sphere, setting up additional foreign military facilities and deploying foreign forces to its own territory are a zero-sum game. It only weakens the security of a particular state and its neighboring countries, contributes to increased military and political tensions and the emergence of new ones. Such steps will not strengthen the stability, predictability and transparency that our region needs so much right now," Glaz told reporters.

The spokesman noted that Minsk firmly believed that security was indivisible and could not be achieved by "building muscle."

"We are closely following this situation. Depending on further developments, we will have to adapt our approaches in certain areas in a certain way," Glaz said.

On September 18, US President Donald Trump said at a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda that the United States was "considering" the establishment of a base in Poland. The statement was a reaction to Warsaw’s repeated calls for such a base, with Duda suggesting naming the potential military facility 'Fort Trump.'