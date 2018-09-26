Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018

    Trump to Netanyahu: 'I Like Two-State Solution' to Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump have met at the UN General Assembly and gave statements after the meeting.

    "I like two-state solution. I think the two states solution will work best. A lot of progress has been made, Israel and the Palestinians want to do something. We'll start moving pretty soon rapidly," US President Donald Trump said when asked if he supports such an outcome.

    He also emphasized that he felt that it was best and that the Palestinians want to return to the negotiating table.

    "After our Jerusalem move, Israel will have to do something good for the Palestinians," the US president noted.

    According to Trump, the US supports what Israel is doing in Syria, "they have to be aggressive in that part of the world."

    During a joint press statement, Trump announced that he plans to present the US peace deal during his first term as president, adding that he intends to achieve other things in his second term.

    The US president specified that Washington's Middle East plan will be unveiled within four months. 

    READ MORE: Labour Party Delegates Wave Palestine Flags, Vote to Ban Arms Sales to Israel

    Palestinian protesters run to cover from teargas fired by Israeli soldiers during clashes with Israeli troops along Gaza's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Friday, April 6, 2018
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Two Palestinians Killed Following Clashes on Israel-Gaza Border – Reports
    While Israeli-Palestinian relations have long been tense, the conflict escalated in late March when Palestinians launched weekly protests along the Gaza border, which resulted in violent clashes between Israeli security forces and protesters.

    Washington has repeatedly pledged to contribute to a settlement of the conflict, but Palestine does not accept the United States as a mediator as it supports Israel by having recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and cutting financial aid to Palestine.

