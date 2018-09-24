Historic Moment: WATCH K-Pop Boy Band BTS Address UN

Speaking at a meeting dedicated to the problems of youth during the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, Kim Nam-joon (better known as RM), the leader of the global pop sensation BTS, said "So let’s take one more step, we have learned how to love ourselves. So now I urge you to speak yourself."

BTS made their horde of fans proud of them this evening as the boys became the first ever K-Pop stars to address the UN. The leader of the group, RM, delivered a heart-warming speech which lasted about 7 minutes at a special meeting dedicated to the launching of a new youth initiative titled “Generation Unlimited.”

"No matter who you are, where you're from, your skin color, your gender identity, just speak yourself," RM said, adding "Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself."

Twitter users went wild, suggesting that an incredible number of people might have watched the live broadcast from the UN:

Imagine the number of people watching the UN Summit right now.. It is because of BTS! Thats why they were chosen to speak today. Because UN knows that BTS voice will be heard by millions not just youth 😭😭😭 #BTSxUnitedNations #youth2030 #GenUnlimited — King Seokjin (@BTSbangtanOT7) September 24, 2018

I'm so proud of @BTS_twt and @IISuperwomanII for their speeches at the UN and for using the platform they've been given to raise awareness and help give youth a voice and helping to make a difference to the world #Youth2030⁠ ⁠⁠#UNGA⁠ ⁠⁠ #BTSforYouth2030 #BTSxUnitedNations pic.twitter.com/m1N6vWA3mP — AJ (@Jung_shook97_) September 24, 2018

What is ur name…..

— kimnamjoon

So precious words he spoke at UN assembly 😍😍 I get motivated from his speech did u guys motivated or not?? #BTSxUnitedNations @BTS_twt #Youth2030 #BTS #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/Hi1TqQvYux — hemanshi singh 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@himmi_kim) September 24, 2018

"Yesterday's me is still me…today I am who I am with all my faults and mistakes." —@BTS_twt live NOW at the @UN General Assembly. What a powerful speech.#BTSonGMA #BTS https://t.co/PXMBTmdKGE pic.twitter.com/TP2xQ7ccJL — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) September 24, 2018

UN completely throwing away the three minute rule and extending to SEVEN minutes bc they cannot hey enough of kim namjoon’s poetic impactful speech. #BTSXUnitedNations #BTS @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/YCxd9Q48Ml — hobi’s peepee hurt on stage 😔 (@__ajbt1) September 24, 2018