Israeli AF Commander in Russia in Connection With Il-20 Crash - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that he sent Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin to Moscow after the incident with a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane in order to preserve cooperation with Russia and to protect Israeli citizens.

"I decided to send the Air Force commander to Moscow with a double purpose: to continue to protect our citizens while preserving cooperation between our countries," Netanyahu said in a statement circulated by his office.

© AP Photo / Sergei Grits Russian Troops Patrol Golan Heights Following Incident Involving Downing of IL-20 Near Syria

IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus earlier confirmed that Norkin was in Moscow on a visit to share the data related to the tragic incident with the Russian military plane in the Mediterranean.

The Russian Defense Ministry said contact with Russia's Il-20 returning to the Hmeimim airbase was lost late on September 17. The ministry said that around that time four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked Syrian targets in Latakia. It said that Israeli pilots put the Russian aircraft under the attack of Syria's air defenses, and the Il-20 was shot down by an S-200 missile. Fifteen Russian servicemen were killed.

The Defense Ministry said Israeli aircraft deliberately created a dangerous situation in ​​Latakia. Israel had not warned the command of the Russian group of troops in Syria about the planned operation in the area. The Russian military said it regards Israel's provocative actions as hostile and reserves the right to a proper response.