Trump Announces He Will Soon Meet With Kim

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump told reporters on Wednesday that he will be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in the near future.

Asked whether he is going to meet with Kim soon, Trump said: "We will be."

Earlier in the day, Trump noted that the US has made "tremendous" progress with North Korea, and the entire situation on the Korean peninsula has "calmed down."

READ MORE: N Korea Holds Anniversary Parade Without ICBMs That Can Reach US — Reports

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Kim met with the President of South Korea Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang, where both sides announced reaching a military agreement to end large-scale artillery exercises and flights near the demilitarized zone.

Kim also agreed to allow international experts to monitor the closure of the Dongchang-ri missile engine testing facility and launch pad, as well as to permanently close the nuclear facilities in Yongbyon, as long as the United States carries out agreed-on corresponding actions.

© AP Photo / Susan Walsh, Pool Trump Thanks North Korea's Kim for Having 'Unwavering Faith' in US President

Even though Trump canceled a visit to North Korea scheduled for the end of August by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo due to a lack of progress, Sanders said Pyongyang was showing signs of good faith, such as its decision not to showcase nuclear-capable missiles in a military parade.

Trump and Kim met for the first time during the June 16 summit in Singapore, where they reached an agreement that stipulates North Korea will denuclearize in exchange for the US freezing military exercises with South Korea and for potential sanctions relief. However, a definite time frame was not announced for achieving these goals.