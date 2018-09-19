Russia Welcomes Inter-Korean Summit – Ambassador to North Korea

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Russia welcomes the inter-Korean summit as reconciliation between the North and the South will ease tensions and create an atmosphere of mutual trust on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora told Sputnik.

"We view the meeting between the two leaders of North and South Korea as purely positive. Reconciliation between the two parts of the Korean Peninsula is exactly what will help to ease tensions, create an atmosphere of mutual trust, mutual consideration for the interests of each other, and, consequently, this will lead to reduction of military tensions," Matsegora said.

The US claims that Russia is "cheating" on the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution on North Korea are totally groundless, Russia strictly complies with its obligations, Alexander Matsegora said.

"These accusations are unfair. They are not based on facts, but on speculations and assumptions that are groundless. Russia scrupulously, very responsibly and consistently fulfills the requirements of the resolutions of the UN Security Council," Matsegora said.

The diplomat noted that this was the reason why bilateral trade between Russia and North Korea fell by more than 70 percent since the beginning of the year.

"Almost 20,000 [North] Korean workers have left Russia. And they continue to leave. By the end of the year we will not only 'fulfill,' but 'outperform' the requirements provided for in the UNSC resolution, the number of North Korean citizens working in our country will be halved," Matsegora said.

On Monday, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley accused Russia of "consistent" violations of the UN Security Council resolution on sanctions against Pyongyang which involve restrictions on supplies of fuel to North Korea and hiring North Korean workers.