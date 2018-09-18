US State Secretary Pompeo to Chair UN Security Council Meeting on North Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will chair a United Nations Security Council meeting on Thursday on North Korea's progress toward denuclearization, State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said on Thursday.

“The secretary intends to arrive in New York on Sunday the 23rd [of September],” Nauert said. “Pompeo intends to chair the UN Security Council ministerial on North Korea on Thursday, September 27… [about] the need to enforce all sanctions.”

© AFP 2018 / Jewel SAMAD Russia Denies US Accusations of Violating North Korea Sanctions - UN Ambassador

Previously, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley claimed that Russia violated sanctions against North Korea. Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia refuted the claims.

The United Nations has introduced several rounds of sanctions against North Korea in response to its missile launches and nuclear tests. The organization, has restricted oil exports to Pyongyang, banned imports of textile products from North Korea as well as the country's access to gas liquids.

READ MORE: Pompeo Accuses Russia of Undermining Sanctions Policy on North Korea

Previous week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said that Moscow would raise the issue of easing the economic restrictions against Pyongyang.