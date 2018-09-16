Register
12:13 GMT +316 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A German emergency worker looks out of a tent for decontamination during a joint anti-terror exercise of German authorities in Berlin, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017.

    'US-Funded' Lugar Center in Georgia May Be Bioweapons Lab – Ex-Minister

    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    World
    Get short URL
    100

    Speaking at a press conference in Moscow earlier this week, ex-Georgian State Security Minister Igor Giorgadze said he had received reports about deaths that could have resulted from vaccine tests in a US-funded lab in Georgia.

    Igor Giorgadze, former Georgian state security minister, has claimed that the US-funded medical facility, known as the Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research, in Georgia could be a cover for a bioweapons laboratory.

    READ MORE: Russian Specialists Studying Documents on US Laboratory in Georgia — Russian MoD

    The ex-minister has created a website to publish loads of leaked documents which, according to him, might shed light on some disturbing experiments at the lab.

    Toxic Mosquitoes & Sabotage Cartridge With Toxic Agents

    Having allegedly obtained some 100,000 pages of secret docs, Giorgadze said he would consistently make them publicly available. For instance, he has already revealed a United States Patent for the development of a remotely controlled “device for the aerial release of mosquitoes.”

    “With the toxic mosquito release system, large masses of people can be immunized or enemy troops can now be wiped put or rendered useless without having to risk or endanger our own troops. […] For military purpose, the mosquitoes may be used to deliver an agent such as malaria to create sickness, or they could use much more toxic or highly contagious agents and viruses,” the description to the document says.

    Another no less disturbing patent published by Giorgadze describes a “capsule” which looks like a “cartridge for a firearm” and is designed to disperse a toxic agent “when struck by the firing pin of the firearm.”

    “The sabotage cartridge with toxic agent technology now turns the enemy’s cartridge ammunition into a weapon of their own death and possibly the death of all his nearby combatants,” the doc says, adding that it could also be made with an internal radio-frequency device to enable remote activation of the release of the toxic substance.

    An official carries a plastic barrel outside the apartment of 29-year-old Sief Allah H., in Cologne, Germany, June 15, 2018, a Tunisian man who was detained on June 13, 2018, suspected of planning an Islamist-motivated attack and the manufacturing of a biological weapon using ricin
    © REUTERS / Thilo Schmuelgen
    Man Arrested in Germany Was Planning Biological Terror Attack
    Another leaked document contains data on “hollow point payload capsules” that may be filled with a “product that may tag a person for tracing, induce sleep, cause disease, or have other effects.”

    The ex-minister also published a plethora of papers, showing results in the treatment of some 30 people diagnosed with Hepatitis with certain medicines developed in the United States.

    He previously claimed that dozens of people had died, with the cause of their deaths being “unknown,” and with no formal probe carried out. The papers show that the treatment included the use of US-made drugs, Harvoni and Sovaldi that proved deadly for some patients.

    Calls for Expert Assessment and US' Investigation

    Giorgadze has stressed that it remains unclear what role the Lugar Center played in the developments of such technology, and has called for an expert assessment of the data since he didn’t specialize in the field of biological warfare. The ex-minister also didn’t rule out that the leaked documents might be a sophisticated fake.

    READ MORE: US Lab in Georgia May Have Engaged in Lethal Experiments on People – Ex-Minister

    During his press conference in Moscow on Tuesday, Giorgadze addressed US President Donald Trump to ask him to launch an investigation into the alleged experiments conducted in Georgia at the Lugar lab.

    “On behalf of the ‘Georgia Abroad’ Movement, which I head, on behalf of hundreds of thousands of my compatriots in Georgia and abroad, I want to address US President Donald Trump. I appeal to you with an earnest request to initiate an investigation into the legality of the experiments conducted in Georgia by the staff of the Lugar laboratory, who acted based on permission given by your predecessor’s administration, and in agreement with Georgia’s former president,” he said.

    Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry has been analyzing the documents related to the alleged biological program, and has stated that the materials contain some signs showing serious violations of the international convention on biological weapons.

    “Currently, all documents published on the website of former Georgian Minister Igor Giorgadze are being examined by specialists from the Russian Ministry of Defense. The results of the analysis will be revealed to Russia and the global community,” the Ministry’s statement reads.

    US & Georgia Deny Allegations

    The allegations made by Giorgadze have already been rejected by a Pentagon official:

    “The accusations you outlined are totally absurd and likely an invention of the fanciful Russian disinformation campaign against the West. The United States is not developing biological weapons in the Lugar Center. These are also not US facilities,” Defense Department spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik on Friday.

    A research assistant with the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA carries a portable cooler marked with a biohazard label past the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2015
    © AP Photo / Damian Dovarganes
    Pentagon Denies Developing Biological Weapons at Lugar Center in Georgia
    Pahon further claimed that the medical facility was owned and operated by the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health and was a joint human and veterinary public facility.

    Georgia has also dismissed the alleged experiments on people as “absurd,” with a government official, Zurab Abashidze, telling reporters that “no secret experiments have been conducted in this center.” He further stressed that the work of the lab was “absolutely transparent,” and the facility itself was owned and financed by the Georgian government.

    Earlier this week, Sputnik reached the Lugar Center for comment, with a spokesperson strongly denying Giorgadze’s claims: “Nothing like this happens here. Our lab’s head has repeatedly said that he invites everyone who wished to do so to visit the laboratory to dispel all doubts. There are no barriers to doing so.”

    Tags:
    mosquitoes, toxic agents, leaked documents, laboratory, biological weapon, biological warfare, Georgia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    Vacation Problem Solved! World Tourism Org Names 10 Most Popular Destinations
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse