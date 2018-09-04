Trump to Chair UN Security Council Meeting on Iran - US Envoy to UN

US President Donald Trump will chair the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York City this month as world leaders gather for the annual event, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Tuesday.

The United States holds the council presidency for September and has been pushing, with little success, to pass resolutions against Iran. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is planning to address the UN General Assembly on September 25. The following day, Iran could request to speak at the UNSC.

Haley has blasted Iran, alleging that it is interfering with wars in the Middle East, namely in Syria and Yemen. Iran is in Syria at the request of the government, while Syria considers the US to be occupiers. Iran is also accused of arming and funding the Houthi government in Yemen, while the US funds and sells weapons to Saudi Arabia, their opponent. The US also pulled out of the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May.

"The president intends to chair a meeting at the Security Council and the topic will be on Iran," Haley told the press. "He is calling the meeting to address Iran’s violations of international law and the general instability Iran sows throughout the entire Middle East region."

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

On Friday, the UNSC will meet to discuss the situation in Syria's Idlib province, Haley said. Trump warned Syria, Russia and Iran on Monday against a 'reckless attack' on the area, the last remaining stronghold of extremist Islamist fighters who have been waging war against the government for more than seven years. As the government, backed by Russian air power, has liberated major cities and districts from the jihadists they have allowed them evacuation into Idlib, which is currently ruled by the al-Qaeda affiliate Tahrir al-Sham.

In August, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a team to spearhead the Trump administration's policies towards on Iran called the Iran Action Group.