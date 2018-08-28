US Sees Hope in Trade Talks With Canada, But Content With Just Mexico - Mnuchin

"I think Ambassador Lighthizer has done a terrific job over the last year working on lots of details, we’ve made a lot of progress with Canada coming along on a lot of those. Hopefully, they’ll come on board but if not, we’ll move forward with Mexico," Mnuchin told CNBC.
Mnuchin said the goal is still to bring Canada on board the deal quickly, but he believes the US Congress would approve a bilateral US-Mexico trade agreement that replaces the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
The agreement will also modernize how the two countries conduct automobile trade and set the rules for any future bilateral agreements that include intellectual property, financial services trade and digital trade.
